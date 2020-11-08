The UK transport department has imposed self-isolation on non-resident truck drivers arriving from Denmark in the latest tightening of restrictions against the Scandinavian country.

“[The] exemption for non-UK resident freight drivers [has been ] removed,” the department said in a notice on its website posted on Sunday.

The extension comes a day after the government implemented rules that meant all non-British national or resident travellers who had been in or through Denmark in the past 14 days would be denied entry.

“Passenger planes and ships travelling directly from Denmark, and accompanied freight, will no longer be able to land or dock at English ports,” the department said.

The move follows health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms, with a variant strain of the virus spreading to communities.