This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate change

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Outline the social and economic impacts of the tornadoes across states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri

To what extent are the tornadoes the result of climate change?

Examine the response of the local and federal governments and consider the following statement: As an AC, the US should be better prepared for such extreme weather events

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun