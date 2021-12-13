Geography class: Deaths mount after ‘unprecedented’ tornadoes devastate parts of US
Climate change
Outline the social and economic impacts of the tornadoes across states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri
To what extent are the tornadoes the result of climate change?
Examine the response of the local and federal governments and consider the following statement: As an AC, the US should be better prepared for such extreme weather events
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
