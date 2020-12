Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon talks to Thai opposition leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and John Reed, the FT’s Bangkok bureau chief, about the student protests that have challenged Thailand’s traditional power structures by demanding constitutional change.

