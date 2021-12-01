This edition features these stories from ft.com

US junk bonds hit by sharpest sell-off in more than a year

KPMG threatened with ban on bidding for UK government contracts

Rich countries must divert jabs to developing world says Covax chief

US examines stricter testing rules for international travel

