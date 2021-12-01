We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include high yield bonds, KPMG UK, Covid-19 vaccines and coronvirus pandemic
This edition features these stories from ft.com
US junk bonds hit by sharpest sell-off in more than a year
KPMG threatened with ban on bidding for UK government contracts
Rich countries must divert jabs to developing world says Covax chief
US examines stricter testing rules for international travel
