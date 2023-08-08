Meta has axed a team that used artificial intelligence to create the first database of more than 600mn protein structures, and PayPal is launching a stablecoin. Plus, the FT’s Henry Foy explains why it’s so difficult for the EU to admit new members, Ukraine in particular.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Meta disbands protein-folding team in shift towards commercial AI

PayPal pushes deeper into crypto payments with stablecoin launch

The ‘monumental consequences’ of Ukraine joining the EU

FT Weekend podcast: David Byrne on Talking Heads and ‘Here Lies Love’

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Josh Gabert-Doyon, Monique Mulima, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com