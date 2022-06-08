Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a stalemate in the war with Russia was ‘not an option’, and the London Metal Exchange has been hit by two lawsuits over the nickel short squeeze fiasco in March. Plus, the FT’s Rana Foroohar and Ed Luce talk about how Democrats and US president Joe Biden can change the narrative on the economy as midterm elections approach.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Ukraine’s Zelensky says stalemate with Russia ‘not an option’

LME hit by $450mn lawsuit from Elliott Management over nickel market chaos

