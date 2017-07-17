Daily briefing: Wanda warning; KKR succession; Peltz aims for P&G

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Chinese banks have been warned by regulators against lending to Dalian Wanda as the serial acquirer comes under official scrutiny following a half-decade overseas dealmaking binge. Regulators instructed banks to restrict exposure to the property-to-movies conglomerate in a meeting on June 20, according to notes of the meeting seen by the Financial Times. A person familiar with talks between banks and regulators said six Wanda deals were discussed.

The document cites two of the deals by name, giving strict instructions to banks not to finance them, accept their assets as collateral, list them in China or inject them into Wanda’s China-listed companies. Wanda was also told not to inject any of its own assets into the six acquisitions or sell them to other Chinese buyers. (FT)

In the news

China GDP beats targets

China’s economy expanded 6.9 per cent in the second quarter, outstripping government targets. The surprise uptick means that the economy is on track for its first year-on-year acceleration since 2010. But risks from rising debt, a heavy reliance on the real estate market and overcapacity in parts of the manufacturing sector still loom large. Vigilance against mounting financial risks has become the top policy priority for President Xi Jinping, who wants to ensure economic and social stability in the run-up to a Communist party congress that will mark the beginning of his second five-year term. The president further tightened his grip on power on Monday with the appointment of an ally to a pivotal political position. (FT)

KKR’s succession plans

The private equity giant has appointed two executives to succeed Henry Kravis and George Roberts, the co-founders of the $138bn buyout group who helped to develop the PE industry in the 1980s. In a rare move for an industry where succession plans are not usually set out publicly, Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae have been appointed as co-presidents and co-chief operating officers as well as members of the private equity firm’s board of directors. The move will put pressure on KKR’s rivals to follow suit. (FT)

South Korea proposes talks with Pyongyang

Seoul’s new president, Moon Jae-in, on Monday made his first formal overture to the government in North Korea with a proposal for military talks to discuss ways of avoiding hostile acts near the heavily militarised border. There was no immediate response from Pyongyang. (Reuters, FT)

Nelson Peltz aims for P&G board seat

The veteran activist investor launched a campaign to win a seat on the board of Procter & Gamble, the US consumer goods company in which his Trian Fund Management group took a stake of more than $3bn in February. (FT)

Warning of a $120bn cyber attack

An extreme cyber attack could cause more than $120bn of economic damage, according to new estimates from Lloyd’s of London. That would make it more expensive than big natural catastrophes such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012. (FT)

Crisis in Venezuela

More than 7m people have voted in an unofficial, opposition-organised referendum in Caracas. They strongly opposed government plans to rewrite the constitution in a vote marred by violence. More than 100 people have died in political violence since April. Now Cuba is being courted to support a regional diplomatic push to staunch the growing crisis. (BBC, FT)

Brexit negotiations

Round two of Brexit talks resumed on Monday. But calls for the EU and UK to “get down to business” were overshadowed by concerns that Theresa May’s cabinet was still arguing over what form an exit should take. The disarray has confounded British business leaders too: many are unsure where to voice their concerns and are shocked at the lack of preparation by the UK government. (FT, Independent)

UAE orchestrated Qatari hack

The United Arab Emirates was behind the hacking of Qatar government sites, according to US intelligence. The hacking of government news and social media sites sparked the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbours. (WaPo)

Asian clothing makers move to Ethiopia

The east African country is fast developing into an important sourcing hub as low-cost labour lure international clothing makers. (NAR)

The day ahead

Goldman Sachs reports

The firm was the lone major US bank to underperform last quarter because of weak trading performance — but both Citigroup and JP Morgan reported shrinking revenues last week from their trading businesses, which may hint at a broader problem. Goldman reports its results on Tuesday. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

China’s high-speed dream hits the buffers

Beijing is “sharing” rail technology worldwide — but are the schemes coming at too high a price? (FT)

The (next) big short

For a small band of hedge funds that slapped down prescient bets against the tottering US housing market, the financial crisis was the biggest money-spinner in generations. Some investors think they have now found the next “big short” in the retail industry. (FT)

Hunting in the world’s dirtiest places

Drug resistance — the ability of bacteria to defend themselves against the compounds we use to kill them — has impaired the effectiveness of almost every antibiotic produced since the first ones were developed in the 1940s. Now an old practice of sampling dirty, germ-filled places has been revived in an effort to find a solution. (The Atlantic)

Meet the first police officer to head an Oxbridge college

Former police commissioner Helen King adjusts to life as head of St Anne’s College at Oxford university. (FT)

An ode to avocado toast

The dish, in recent years, has gained an outsized following. One doubter joins the frenzy: “Something about avocado toast taps into a deeper sense of where the world is headed, and — depending on your view of that future — is either scrumptious or abhorrent.” (New Yorker



Video of the day

Lucy on years of corporate nonsense

Columnist Lucy Kellaway has been writing on the strange and indecipherable language of chief executives and their companies for more than 20 years. She looks back at a career of deriding the hot air and asks: has it made any difference? (FT)