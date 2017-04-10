An unusual feature of France’s presidential election campaign is that painful episodes in 20th century history keep rising to the surface, serving to distinguish the candidates from each other. In February Emmanuel Macron, the independent centrist, stirred an uproar among conservatives by condemning French colonialism, especially in Algeria, as “a crime against humanity”.

On Sunday Marine Le Pen, candidate of the far-right National Front, provoked more general outrage by stating in a television interview that France did not bear responsibility for one of the worst atrocities committed during the nation’s 1940-44 Nazi occupation. This was the French police’s round-up at a Paris cycling stadium in July 1942 of thousands of foreign Jews, who were subsequently deported to Nazi death camps.

Ms Le Pen’s opponents denounced her remarks. Some said they indicated that she had not sincerely distanced the National Front from the poisonous anti-Semitism that characterised the party under her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Above all, her critics pointed out that Jacques Chirac, a former centre-right president, had accepted responsibility in France’s name for the Vel d’Hiv round-up in a groundbreaking speech in 1995. François Hollande, the Socialist president whose five-year term will end next month, has followed the Chirac line.

In order to understand the full significance of Ms Le Pen’s comments, it is necessary to place them in political and historical context. For decades after France’s liberation from the Nazis, the politicians who governed the postwar state — starting with Charles de Gaulle, the wartime hero — insisted that the German-backed Vichy regime was illegitimate and unrepresentative of the nation. The real France, they said, was embodied by de Gaulle and his London-based resistance movement.

This version of history was designed in no small measure to heal the divisions of French society exposed and intensified by the occupation. Nor was it a version limited to Gaullists.

François Mitterrand, the Socialist president from 1981 to 1995, unreservedly condemned the Vel d’Hiv round-up. But he always drew a distinction between the Vichy regime under whose auspices it took place and the French republic, which he stressed had not been involved in it.

This is the stance that Ms Le Pen claimed at the weekend to be defending. In a statement issued after her television interview, she said: “Like Charles de Gaulle, François Mitterrand or even in our times Henri Guaino [a political adviser to former centre-right president Nicolas Sarkozy], I consider that France and the republic were in London during the occupation and the Vichy regime was not France.”

In contrast to her father, who has been convicted several times for dismissing the Holocaust as a detail of history, Ms Le Pen is not adopting an extreme position on a dark chapter of French history. On the contrary, she is seeking to align herself with the traditional Gaullist reading of events and doubtless hoping that this may win her some right-of-centre votes in the election.

According to the latest polls, Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen each has 24 per cent support, enough to see off their rivals in the election’s April 23 first round and to pit them against each other in the knockout on May 7. The polls suggest Mr Macron would then defeat Ms Le Pen. Her intervention on the Vel d’Hiv affair represents an attempt to broaden her appeal among conservative, patriotic voters.

