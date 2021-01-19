The cost of shipping goods from China to Europe has more than tripled in the past eight weeks

The cost of shipping goods from China to Europe has more than tripled in the past eight weeks as the pandemic disrupts global trade, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been sent to prison just a day after returning to his home country despite international demands to release him, and Italian prime minister Guissepe Conte faces a crunch confidence vote by lawmakers today. Plus, the FT’s US investment editor, Michael MacKenzie, explains why the chief executive of Brookfield Asset management thinks the markets have undervalued real estate.





Tripling of China-Europe shipping costs threatens to hit goods supply

Russia jails opposition activist Alexei Navalny for 30 days

Italian coalition parties back PM Conte after resignations

Markets are underestimating the lure of the office, says Brookfield chief

