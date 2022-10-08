This weekend, we discuss Industry on HBO with chief features writer Henry Mance. The show is part of a trend: like Succession and Euphoria, it depicts a pretty harsh version of the world we live in. So why do we keep getting sucked in? Then you'll hear a conversation between star psychologist Esther Perel and FT contributing editor Lucy Kellaway from the FT Weekend Festival. They discuss how remote work might change us, whether TikTok is teaching kids to be anxious, and more. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, or at ft.com/ftweekendpodcast.

– The entire Esther Perel and Lucy Kellaway conversation is here: https://youtu.be/BjdvwbJyyxo

– Henry on Industry Season 1: Has TV finally captured the reality of the City in BBC series Industry? https://on.ft.com/3yn8MPu

– Henry writing about being on Industry: https://on.ft.com/3ypgl8n

– Lucy Kellaway writes about her conversation with Esther: https://on.ft.com/3ynuGlM

– Esther’s podcasts are called Where Should We Begin? And How’s Work?

