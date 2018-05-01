Theatre to watch in London and beyond

FT critics review the latest and best shows in the West End, across the capital and the UK
Nine Night, National Theatre (Dorfman), London — intelligent and articulate

A fluid, enjoyable production of actor Natasha Gordon’s first play

The Prudes, Royal Court Theatre, London — sexual politics in the age of #MeToo

Anthony Neilson’s new drama is a playful examination of liberal male guilt

Absolute Hell — an absolutely unmissable National Theatre production

Rodney Ackland’s unsparing portrait of a Soho nightclub in 1945 is given a masterly revival

Bat Out of Hell, Dominion Theatre, London — a total blast

Forget subtlety, depth and even logic: just surrender to the sheer pounding energy of the production

Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, London — all the world’s a dancefloor

The Piccadilly Theatre’s staging boasts dazzling choreography but lacks the original film’s light touch

Instructions for Correct Assembly, Royal Court, London — clever, thoughtful and often funny

A wry futuristic new comedy poses — deliberately — all sorts of challenges

Tina, Aldwych Theatre, London — an adulatory biomusical

Adrienne Warren gives a committed performance as Tina Turner, but the show itself lacks nuance

Quiz, Noël Coward Theatre, London — astute and hugely enjoyable

James Graham’s drama about a game-show scandal is a piercing inquiry into truth and misinformation

The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon — thoughtful, lively and fun

Mary Pix’s Restoration comedy is a significant rediscovery

A set of Noël Coward gems: Tonight at 8.30, Jermyn Street Theatre

The cast ride the Cowardian merry-go-round with inexhaustible flair in this revived package of one-act plays

Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon — portrait of a deeply loving couple

Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack star in Polly Findlay’s bold production

Brief Encounter, Empire Cinema, London — railway classic is a platform for invention

Emma Rice’s retelling of Noël Coward’s love story is lively, funny and humane

Brighton Rock, Theatre Royal, Brighton — theology and morality

Bryony Lavery’s adaptation is faithful to Graham Greene, with some smart rebalancing

The Way of the World, Donmar Warehouse, London — lucid and illuminating

A production of William Congreve’s 1700 comedy that reveals a stark, materialistic society