Theatre to watch in London and beyond FT critics review the latest and best shows in the West End, across the capital and the UK Nine Night, National Theatre (Dorfman), London — intelligent and articulate A fluid, enjoyable production of actor Natasha Gordon’s first play new Tuesday, 1 May, 2018 The Prudes, Royal Court Theatre, London — sexual politics in the age of #MeToo Anthony Neilson’s new drama is a playful examination of liberal male guilt Monday, 30 April, 2018 Absolute Hell — an absolutely unmissable National Theatre production Rodney Ackland’s unsparing portrait of a Soho nightclub in 1945 is given a masterly revival Thursday, 26 April, 2018 Bat Out of Hell, Dominion Theatre, London — a total blast Forget subtlety, depth and even logic: just surrender to the sheer pounding energy of the production Monday, 23 April, 2018 Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, London — all the world’s a dancefloor The Piccadilly Theatre’s staging boasts dazzling choreography but lacks the original film’s light touch Thursday, 26 April, 2018 Instructions for Correct Assembly, Royal Court, London — clever, thoughtful and often funny A wry futuristic new comedy poses — deliberately — all sorts of challenges Friday, 20 April, 2018 More from this Series Tina, Aldwych Theatre, London — an adulatory biomusical Adrienne Warren gives a committed performance as Tina Turner, but the show itself lacks nuance Tuesday, 17 April, 2018 Quiz, Noël Coward Theatre, London — astute and hugely enjoyable James Graham’s drama about a game-show scandal is a piercing inquiry into truth and misinformation Saturday, 14 April, 2018 The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon — thoughtful, lively and fun Mary Pix’s Restoration comedy is a significant rediscovery Wednesday, 4 April, 2018 A set of Noël Coward gems: Tonight at 8.30, Jermyn Street Theatre The cast ride the Cowardian merry-go-round with inexhaustible flair in this revived package of one-act plays Monday, 23 April, 2018 Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon — portrait of a deeply loving couple Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack star in Polly Findlay’s bold production Wednesday, 21 March, 2018 Brief Encounter, Empire Cinema, London — railway classic is a platform for invention Emma Rice’s retelling of Noël Coward’s love story is lively, funny and humane Monday, 12 March, 2018 Brighton Rock, Theatre Royal, Brighton — theology and morality Bryony Lavery’s adaptation is faithful to Graham Greene, with some smart rebalancing Saturday, 10 March, 2018 The Way of the World, Donmar Warehouse, London — lucid and illuminating A production of William Congreve’s 1700 comedy that reveals a stark, materialistic society Saturday, 7 April, 2018