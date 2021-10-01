Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Bottega Veneta sequinned gown, £5,310, matchesfashion.com

Teac TN-400BT turntable, £400, goodhoodstore.com

Tom Ford metallic-leather sandals, £890, matchesfashion.com

Studio 54 by Ian Schrager and Bob Colacello, £36.75, blackwells.co.uk

Gucci cotton/velvet tuxedo jacket, £1,950, mrporter.com

Dooq Odisseia chair, €2,340, 1stdibs.com

Louis Vuitton leather, polyester and polymede dress, £13,000, available later this month

Fernando Jorge gold and diamond Disco earrings, $40,000, net-a-porter.com

Stella McCartney sequinned Milly dress, £2,850

YSL Beauty sequin crush eyeshadow, £27

Mydriaz Orchidée Ajourée pendant light, €8,520, 1stdibs.com

Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, £120, mrporter.com

M Missoni shimmer trousers, £250, farfetch.com

Paco Rabanne chainmail choker, £470, farfetch.com

Loewe embroidered silk plastron top, £3,350

Magda Butrym silver and crystal brooches, £280 for two

Dior Vernis nail lacquer in 811 Wild Wings, £22

Halpern sequinned jumpsuit, £1,430, matchesfashion.com

Dries van Noten sequinned tulle skirt, £800, net-a-porter.com

Norma Kamali stretch-lamé midi dress, £195, net-a-porter.com

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article