US stocks staged a late-session sell-off on Tuesday after the Trump administration ratcheted up pressure on China ahead of trade talks after it imposed visa restrictions on individuals, at least 50 conservative UK MPs threaten to revolt against a general election manifesto that pledges to pursue a no-deal Brexit, and the White House has declared that it will not co-operate with the inquiry into an impeachment of Donald Trump. Plus, the FT’s Kiran Stacey explains how the US standoff with China now sees it encouraging investment in Huawei rivals in Europe.

