Chief scientific officer Philip Dormitzer denied the company should have developed a more potent jab

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer Philip Dormitzer denied that the company should have developed a more potent Covid-19 vaccine, and the Taliban has announced Afghanistan’s first government since the US left the country, and James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed pushed back on concerns that the US labour market recovery is faltering. Plus, the FT’s Beijing bureau chief, Tom Mitchell, explains whether China is heading into a new political era under president Xi Jinping. 


Top Pfizer scientist defends booster push and vaccine potency

Taliban announces government as it faces growing crises and isolation

Top Fed official pushes for quick ‘taper’ despite weak US jobs growth

The Chinese control revolution: the Maoist echoes of Xi’s power play

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


