Former Eddie Stobart boss Andrew Tinkler has tabled a rival proposal to rescue the debt-laden logistics group from collapse through an emergency equity raising backed by existing shareholders.

Eddie Stobart warned last month that it needed a significant amount of cash to be able to continue to trade through December, one of its busiest months for deliveries.

Isle of Man-based Dbay Advisors, which owned Eddie Stobart until it floated in 2017, has already offered a lifeline in the form of a £55m high interest loan in return for a controlling 51 per cent stake in a subsidiary that runs the haulier’s operations.

The company’s board said that this was the best option for shareholders, having considered an administration or liquidation. A person close to the company said that the board’s position remained unchanged.

But on Tuesday, TVFB, a company owned by Mr Tinkler, said that it was developing an alternative proposal, “which it believes is considerably more advantageous” to shareholders and lenders.

Eddie Stobart, which has net debt of about £200m, warned that it was at risk of breaching its banking covenants next month. Any rescue plan would need approval from the company’s lenders.

Dbay has offered £55m at an 18 per cent interest rate in return for control of Eddie Stobart’s business. Another UK logistics group, Wincanton, on Monday withdrew a rival offer, saying that it had “yet to receive full disclosure of the information requested to enable it to complete its due diligence exercise”.

TVFB said that its plan had been submitted to Eddie Stobart. It includes an equity fundraising of up to £70m, which would be used to reduce debt, “thereby immediately returning ESL to a much healthier financial position”.

TVFB said that it had “significant [investor] commitments towards the equity funding”, including from Mr Tinkler. The Financial Times reported last week that Mr Tinkler was prepared to pledge up to £10m for the equity raising.

His company says it believes it “has identified and can fix the issues that have contributed to the profits decline seen in the core transport business in recent years”.

Mr Tinkler ran the Eddie Stobart group before selling the logistics business to Dbay, which floated it.

Eddie Stobart shareholders will vote on the Dbay proposal at the start of December. Dbay still owns about 11 per cent of the group. The largest shareholder is Woodford Investment Management.

Shares in the company have been suspended since September, when its chief executive stood down after it revealed that its interim results would be delayed. These results have still not been published by auditor PwC. Any equity raising could not happen until shares start trading again.