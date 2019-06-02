The week begins with the UK hosting a state visit for Donald Trump. The Queen will welcome the US president at Buckingham Palace and a state banquet will be held.

Pomp and ceremony aside, Mr Trump will on Tuesday meet prime minister Theresa May, who is due to stand down as leader of the Conservative party on Friday.

The meeting could well be tense, with the two likely to be at odds over Brexit and the role of Huawei in building the UK’s next generation 5G network. The US president has already begun to ruffle feathers by breaking diplomatic protocol and intervening in the Tory leadership contest. Mrs May and Mr Trump will hold a press conference after the talks.

There is also much speculation that Mr Trump will meet the former foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson, who Mr Trump endorsed at the weekend, and that the US president may also meet another political ally of his, Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

On Wednesday Mr Trump travels to Ireland, where he will meet prime minister Leo Varadkar, before moving on to a D-Day commemoration in France on Thursday.

Back in the wider world focus will be on how the global markets behave when they open on Monday after the latest salvo between Beijing and Washington. Tension rose over the weekend when China raised tariffs on $60bn of US goods, while the US began collecting 25 per cent tariffs on many Chinese goods arriving at its ports.

Europe has a busy old week coming up, too. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, when rates are again expected to stay on hold. The European Commission also publishes assessment of the compliance of individual countries with the bloc’s fiscal rules. Italy is seen as most at risk, having breached the debt reduction rule in 2017 and 2018.

In Denmark, the centre-left is on track to win the general election on Wednesday after neutralising the threat of the far-right by taking a tough line on immigration. The hardline policy is being spearheaded by Mattias Tesfaye, the son of an Ethiopian refugee who is the Social Democrat’s immigration minister.

Russia’s biggest business conference, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, begins on Thursday, but with the possibility of some notable absences.

Russian private equity firm Baring Vostok wants investigators to release its American founder Michael Calvey from house arrest to attend, while US ambassador Jon Huntsman will not be there because of the charges against Mr Calvey. Several other US businesses have also shelved plans to attend.

Japan kicks off a two-day meeting of G20 finance leaders on Saturday. Trade war and slowing global growth will be among key topics of debate. Tokyo also hopes to put on its list of agenda measures to tackle global imbalances.

Companies news and earnings

Apple watchers will relish the tech group’s week-long Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off in San Jose on Monday.

Investors and developers will tune in for updates that will affect Apple devices and the apps that run on them, as well as potential updates to its streaming TV service.

Huawei, the Chinese telecoms supplier blacklisted by the US on national security grounds, on Monday begins its trade secrets case in a Texas federal court against a former employee who has countersued, raising allegations of industrial spying against the company. Separately, the company is set to launch market pushes in Thailand’s annual Mobile Expo amid the US-China trade war.

The board of French carmaker Renault meets on Tuesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler’s merger offer. France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire has reiterated the government’s conditional support for the tie-up but doubts about the bid’s valuation and €5bn in claimed cost and investment savings have been voiced by former Renault executives. There are also questions about the deal’s impact on Renault’s partnership with 43.4 per cent-owned Nissan.

Back in London, there will be some A-list company court action to watch out for on Wednesday when former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Meg Whitman appears as a witness at the $5bn London civil fraud trial of Mike Lynch over the blockbuster sale of Autonomy, the company he founded, to HP in 2011. Mr Lynch also faces criminal charges in the US over the sale.

US earnings reports this week include jeweller Tiffany and Salesforce on Tuesday; Campbell Soup and Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman on Wednesday and; preserves and peanut butter maker JM Smucker and supermarket Kirkland’s on Thursday.

A quiet week for earnings in the UK again. Auto Trader is the only FTSE 100 name, with AO World, Fuller Smith & Turner, Card Factory and the Go-Ahead Group also reporting.

The FTSE 100 also has a quarterly reshuffle this week. EasyJet is poised to fall out of the index listing London’s biggest public companies after six years, while the high street retailer JD Sports is almost certain to be elevated to blue-chip status.

Marks and Spencer, one of the household-name stocks that was thought to be most vulnerable, looks set to escape, however.

Central Banks

The ECB is set to keep rates on hold when it meets on Thursday — no surprises there — but it will also publish a new set of staff forecasts, which are likely to show upward revisions to growth for the first time since December 2017. This will in turn feed into the precise details of the bank’s third phase of low-cost loans, targeted longer-term refinancing operations, known as TLTROs, which the central bank’s president Mario Draghi is expected to announce at this meeting.

The question of who will succeed Mr Draghi is likely to feature heavily in the press conference after the meeting as the long process of appointing the new heads of key EU institutions begins following the European parliamentary elections.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a 25 basis point interest rate on Tuesday, which would be its first cut in three years.

India’s central bank is also expected to lower its repurchase rate to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent.

Central banks in Kazakhstan and Ukraine also meet this week, with no rate changes likely.

Economic data

The US labour market remains one of the bright spots for an economy that has seen a mixed batch of data in recent weeks. Economists expect 83,000 jobs to have been added in May and for the unemployment to stay steady at a historically low level of 3.6 per cent.

Factory orders are out on Monday, private sector payrolls, services sector activity and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book on Tuesday, and trade balance data are released on Thursday.

Eurozone data for the employment rate is out on Tuesday, along with the first take on inflation. The final GDP print for the bloc is released on Thursday, and all are due over the next few days.