The fantasy question “what would you do if you were given $1bn to spend?” became reality this week for LifeArc. The medical research charity sold most of its royalty interest in a blockbuster cancer drug, reaping $1.3bn for it to reinvest.

Market failure is a recurring problem in healthcare, with symptoms from drug shortages to price gouging. Commercial blindspots translate into real human suffering, which gives the billion-dollar question added urgency.

The good news is that the money has found a great home in LifeArc and will give further energy to its mission to “turn promising science into benefits for patients”, funding treatments and seeding early-stage companies.

In global healthcare, $1bn does not buy much. To bring just one drug to market costs at least twice that. Industry forecasts suggest pharmaceutical companies will be investing $181bn annually in research and development by 2022. But in the hypothetical situation that another $1bn windfall came along, free of commercial constraints, where should it be aimed?

It could be directed at treatment of specific conditions. While it seems counterintuitive, the commercial model for tackling rare diseases is now quite persuasive, thanks to regulation that allows faster approval and to cheaper, safer production methods.

Instead, a billion-dollar dowry could be aimed at basic research into treatment areas shunned by big pharmaceutical companies. Dementia is one example. In theory, a treatment for a condition affecting a growing proportion of the ageing population of rich countries could be a big money-spinner. In practice, this is an area of difficult science that does not meet the tight margin requirements of the biggest drug companies. Last year, for instance, Pfizer pulled out of neuroscience research, following the failure of experimental treatment trials.

A second area of investment might be anti-microbial resistance, the consequence of overprescription of existing antibiotics. The UK is piloting a new pricing model, based on value to the National Health Service, rather than quantity of drugs sold, to encourage development of novel antibiotics.

A third possibility is to seed research into vaccines for neglected diseases such as dengue or Zika virus, control of which would repay the investment many times over.

Aiming new money at new approaches to medicine could help develop artificial intelligence to crunch existing data and reinvent the drug discovery process, or could sharpen the tools that doctors use to detect “biomarkers”, alerting them to the presence of devastating diseases before they take hold. Part of a $1bn fund could be devoted to the repurposing of existing drugs for new treatments.

One promising target for some of the hypothetical $1bn could be new research clusters — such as the one growing around London’s Francis Crick Institute. When such clusters start to self-propagate, they can amplify even a small initial investment manyfold.

The proceeds of LifeArc’s royalty sale should help the charity deepen existing collaboration with other charities, universities, research organisations and industry.

Established drug companies have learnt the hard way that they gain when they lower rigid internal and external barriers and encourage cross-fertilisation of ideas.

If some of the windfall were used as a catalyst for more partnership and co-operation between non-profit and for-profit entities to tackle complex healthcare challenges, it really would be money well spent.