Asia Pacific stocks pulled back on Tuesday following falls in European equities overnight while the dollar strengthened.

Japanese stocks were on track to snap a three-day winning streak, falling 1 per cent with declines across all sectors. Financial stocks saw some of the greatest falls, down 1.4 per cent while the information technology sector fell 1 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index started the year of the dog on the back foot, slipping 0.4 per cent as financials shed 0.9 per cent and real estate stocks dipped 0.1 per cent. HSBC was trading 0.1 per cent higher ahead of earnings later in the session.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.4 per cent as financials fell 0.5 per cent and materials fell 0.8 per cent.

In Singapore, property developers were among the worst performers on the Straits Times Index after the government introduced higher stamp duty for properties worth over S$1m ($760,510). City Developments and UOL Group both fell 2.1 per cent while the index dipped 0.4 per cent.

Chinese markets are closed for the lunar new year holiday until Thursday.

The Euro Stoxx 600 index and FTSE 100 both fell 0.6 per cent on Monday, with the Xetra Dax in Frankfurt dipping 0.5 per cent. US markets were closed on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

In currencies, the dollar index – a measure of the greenback against a basket of peers - rose 0.3 per cent to 89.345, but remained within sight of a three-year low having halted a slide on Friday. The yen was 0.2 per cent weaker against the greenback at ¥106.76 but not far off the 18-month high hit last week.

The euro and the pound also dipped, with the single currency 0.1 per cent weaker $1.239 and sterling off 0.2 per cent at $1.3973.