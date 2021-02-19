French president wants up to 5 per cent of doses diverted to poorer countries
In an exclusive interview with the FT, French president Emmanuel Macron urges wealthy countries to help poorer ones access coronavirus vaccines, and US lawmakers grill key players in the GameStop trading saga. Plus the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains why a sell off in US government bonds could threaten Wall Street’s record run.
US bond sell-off stirs warnings over stock market strength
https://www.ft.com/content/00c99cd2-7f9a-4a37-bb20-ce8d96f2527f
Robinhood chief apologises over GameStop affair
https://www.ft.com/content/69c0b5b0-9d49-4d0e-8f32-fe9428bff5b1
Oil ‘supercycle’ predictions divide veteran trades
https://www.ft.com/content/f87ce114-f437-4c3f-bb73-fa38ca78146b
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published