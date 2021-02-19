French president wants up to 5 per cent of doses diverted to poorer countries

In an exclusive interview with the FT, French president Emmanuel Macron urges wealthy countries to help poorer ones access coronavirus vaccines, and US lawmakers grill key players in the GameStop trading saga. Plus the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains why a sell off in US government bonds could threaten Wall Street’s record run.





