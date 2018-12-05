Thank you for your help!

Rioting supporters of the gilets jaunes movement in Paris and the Polish government hosting this week’s climate change summit have more in common than one might think at first glance, writes Martin Sandbu. They are both on the same side of a political faultline in the tackling of global climate change that has been ignored for too long.

Saving the planet will require changing where and how we get our energy. But up until now, we have largely ignored the fact that the pain involved in this adjustment is not evenly spread. Lower income drivers are hit hardest by the fuel duties that have enraged the French protesters and miners and other energy workers face threats to their jobs and way of life. Until we find ways to share the burden, popular anger and resistance will mount, Martin predicts.

John Thornhill argues that hype about artificial intelligence is bringing policy benefits because investment bubbles are often the prelude to the deployment of disruptive technologies.

Laura Pitel writes about political attacks that have reduced Turkey’s onion farmers to tears, as traders accused of hoarding and spoiling crops say they have to pass on rising costs

Raghuram Rajan warns that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping must be careful in trade deal discussions because if the US makes China feel like a country under siege it risks causing cold, or even hot, war.

And my column this week is about how the prosecution case against former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch highlights UK accounting shortcomings. US auditors tightened controls after Enron but the British had no reason to do the same

What you’ve been saying

EU would exact a price for renewed membership: letter from Ben Habib, London, UK

Those lobbying for a second referendum in the hope that the UK might remain in the EU are presupposing that the EU might have us back. British government advice is that the invocation of Article 50 is irrevocable . . . It should be obvious to Leavers and Remainers alike that the EU would exact the highest of prices for a renewed membership, and that this could not be clarified before any such referendum is held.

In response to “Japan’s struggle with a rising China”, Little Briton says:

In the long run Japan, Korea and other Asian countries will have to work out how to co-operate with China. They have about as much chance of pursuing an independent foreign policy as Canada has vis a vis the US, and the UK with the EU.

Restoration of the English monarchy solved nothing: letter from Huw Brodie, Cardiff, UK

Gideon Rachman is right ( “Eyes down and history books open for Brexit bingo”). For a comparable period of crippling division in English politics we do have to look back to our 17th-century civil wars. By the time the 1620s-1688 crisis ended, Scotland and Ireland were bound more closely to England, and Great Britain was created in 1707. Brexit promises to achieve precisely the reverse, breaking up Britain and ending our 300 years’ interlude as a major international power.

