Rioting supporters of the gilets jaunes movement in Paris and the Polish government hosting this week’s climate change summit have more in common than one might think at first glance, writes Martin Sandbu. They are both on the same side of a political faultline in the tackling of global climate change that has been ignored for too long.
Saving the planet will require changing where and how we get our energy. But up until now, we have largely ignored the fact that the pain involved in this adjustment is not evenly spread. Lower income drivers are hit hardest by the fuel duties that have enraged the French protesters and miners and other energy workers face threats to their jobs and way of life. Until we find ways to share the burden, popular anger and resistance will mount, Martin predicts.
John Thornhill argues that hype about artificial intelligence is bringing policy benefits because investment bubbles are often the prelude to the deployment of disruptive technologies.
Laura Pitel writes about political attacks that have reduced Turkey’s onion farmers to tears, as traders accused of hoarding and spoiling crops say they have to pass on rising costs
Raghuram Rajan warns that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping must be careful in trade deal discussions because if the US makes China feel like a country under siege it risks causing cold, or even hot, war.
And my column this week is about how the prosecution case against former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch highlights UK accounting shortcomings. US auditors tightened controls after Enron but the British had no reason to do the same
EU would exact a price for renewed membership: letter from Ben Habib, London, UK
Those lobbying for a second referendum in the hope that the UK might remain in the EU are presupposing that the EU might have us back. British government advice is that the invocation of Article 50 is irrevocable . . . It should be obvious to Leavers and Remainers alike that the EU would exact the highest of prices for a renewed membership, and that this could not be clarified before any such referendum is held.
In response to “Japan’s struggle with a rising China”, Little Briton says:
In the long run Japan, Korea and other Asian countries will have to work out how to co-operate with China. They have about as much chance of pursuing an independent foreign policy as Canada has vis a vis the US, and the UK with the EU.
Restoration of the English monarchy solved nothing: letter from Huw Brodie, Cardiff, UK
Gideon Rachman is right ( “Eyes down and history books open for Brexit bingo”). For a comparable period of crippling division in English politics we do have to look back to our 17th-century civil wars. By the time the 1620s-1688 crisis ended, Scotland and Ireland were bound more closely to England, and Great Britain was created in 1707. Brexit promises to achieve precisely the reverse, breaking up Britain and ending our 300 years’ interlude as a major international power.
The FT View: Modinomics has yet to deliver for many in India
The country’s economic growth has been squandered on symbolic projects
Lex: IG/spread betting: attuning to turbos
A regulatory clampdown should not obscure opportunities for growth
Mike Lynch case highlights UK accounting shortcomings
US auditors tightened controls but the British had no reason to do the same
Lex: UK DIY stores — their Wickes’ end
Travis Perkins should not dally in its simplification effort
The ECJ’s Brexit opinion is sound
But the path to Britain revoking Article 50 would be a tortuous one
FT Alphaville: What crowdfunding is really about
Political attacks reduce Turkey’s onion farmers to tears
Traders accused of hoarding and spoiling crops say they have to pass on rising costs
The burden of tackling climate change must be shared
Protests in Paris are a reminder that altering energy policy hits the worst-off hardest
Dear Jonathan: When applying for jobs, how do I sell my cultural differences in a positive way?
Your questions for our expert — and readers’ advice
Hype about artificial intelligence brings policy benefits
Investment bubbles are often the prelude to the deployment of disruptive technologies
Lex: Amazon — AWSome
Ecommerce group’s cloud division is a rainmaker
FT Alphaville: Further reading
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping must make a careful trade deal
Making China feel like a country under siege risks causing cold, or even hot, war
FT Alphaville: Don't let GDPR spoil Christmas
The answer to climate change lies in technology and engineering
It should be scientists, not politicians, who gather to combat carbon emissions
Flexibility on cancer drugs approval will foster innovation
It now takes more than a year longer than in the 2000s for medicines to reach patients
How to nurture speakers of ‘difficult’ languages
Governments and companies need to work out how to manage multilingual staff
The new front for green revolution rests on warrior accountants
Don’t dismiss activist bean-counters: spreadsheets make more difference than placards
Lombard: FCA’s warning to Brexit-ing banks shows direction of travel
Somewhat late in the day, the regulator has woken up to some geographic realities
Washington may bluster but cannot stifle the Chinese economy
Even trying to do so risks strengthening the most anti-American elements in Beijing
Lex: GlaxoSmithKline/Tesaro — hobby horse
The company is committed to pharma but that looks expensive
Lex: China/US trade war — floreat lux
If the truce lasts, luxury sector shares may be the first to rise out of the trenches
The FT View: The barriers to the euro’s global role are found at home
A reserve currency cannot be created though administrative fiat
The Big Read: Opec — why Trump has Saudi Arabia over a barrel
Riyadh will struggle to boost prices now that US is the world’s largest oil producer
