For the clients of Swiss banks, discretion was long the best part of their value. In the US, UBS will soon find out what it can do without this quality. A decade after leaving the US high net worth wealth management business, after a tax evasion scandal, UBS is set to return.

In early 2009, UBS agreed to pay a $780m fine and exit the business of providing undeclared accounts to rich customers. Ironically enough, regulation is easing their re-entry. A 2010 law allows US authorities to receive information automatically on account holders liberating the likes of UBS from having to rat out its clients.

One can see why UBS wants back in. The ranks of the super wealthy continue to swell with buoyant equity markets and falling personal tax rates. The Swiss bank’s strategy is not just to target America’s fat cats. It will want to build a model like their US rivals to provide both corporate and personal financial advice to future clients.

In its quarterly earnings last week, Morgan Stanley said that in 2009, the assets it managed for households whose net worth exceeded $10m was $400bn. Today AUM for that demographic exceeds $1tn. Morgan Stanley has reinvented its business to centre on wealth management, a move that has helped its shares rise nearly 60 per cent in the past five years. JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management unit posted a juicy 31 per cent return on equity in the most recent quarter, more than double the group. Goldman Sachs has also prospered from working with the well-off, creating a virtuous circle from its bankers who can refer chief executives and financiers to its private bank.

According to a 2017 report from UBS, the US still has the highest concentration of global billionaires, nearly 600 of them, with a net worth exceeding $2tn at the end of 2016. The bank earlier this year merged its international and US wealth operations. It also wants business from affluent US expats living abroad. The market is vast for UBS and, this time round, it does not even need to cross the line to get them.