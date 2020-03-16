Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Germany is to shut down most retail outlets, in a clampdown on public life that marks an escalation of Berlin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shops, churches, sports facilities, bars and clubs will be closed down, in a move that Angela Merkel, chancellor, admitted was “drastic” and unprecedented in Germany’s postwar history.

“But we have to do this right now to reduce the number of contacts and with it the number of . . . serious illnesses, and so prevent our health system coming under excessive strain,” she told reporters.

Under the provisions agreed on Monday by Ms Merkel’s cabinet and the governments of all 16 of Germany’s states, all shops will be closed, apart from those selling food and drink. Banks, chemists, petrol stations, newsagents, as well as certain other categories of retail businesses such as laundromats, will be exempted from the ban.

Ms Merkel declined to say how long it will last. “The more people comply with these restrictions and regulations, the quicker we’ll get through this phase,” she said.

The shutdown was announced hours after Germany imposed controls on its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg. Traffic jams quickly began building up on some of Germany’s key border crossings.

Coronavirus business update How is coronavirus taking its toll on markets, business, and our everyday lives and workplaces? Stay briefed with our coronavirus newsletter. Sign up here

French president Emmanuel Macron had earlier criticised the German move, and Ms Merkel admitted that “there hasn’t always been as much co-ordination as one would have wished”.

Even prior to Monday’s clampdown, most of Germany’s schools and day care facilities had already been closed down. Meanwhile, the Dax index has dipped below 9,000 points to its lowest level since February 2016.

As of Sunday, Germany had seen 4,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, with the number of cases leaping by around 1,000 since Saturday.

Although the German measures are draconian, the government did not go as far as Italy, which has imposed a virtual lockdown on its population. Rome has ordered people to stay at home, imposed wide-ranging travel restrictions and banned public gatherings.

Austria too has also urged its citizens to self-isolate, saying they should only leave the house for work that cannot be postponed, to buy necessary food supplies and to help others.

Ms Merkel said that all bars, clubs, discos and pubs would be shuttered, as well as theatres, opera houses, concert halls, museums, cinemas, zoos, trade fairs and exhibitions. Religious services in churches, mosques and synagogues will also be suspended, playgrounds closed off and sports facilities such as swimming pools and gyms closed. The ban even extends to brothels “and other places of prostitution”.

The measure curbs visiting hours in hospitals and care homes, and bars people who were in a risk area in the past 14 days from setting foot in such facilities. Restaurants will be allowed to operate, but only until 6pm. They will also have to increase the distance between tables and reduce customer numbers.

In a massive blow to the German tourist industry just before the Easter holidays, hotels have been ordered not to offer overnight accommodation “for touristic purposes”. “That implies that there should be no holiday travel, either domestically or abroad,” Ms Merkel said.