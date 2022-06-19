Geography class: Overweight England struggles to break the ‘junk food cycle’
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Disease dilemmas
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Overweight England struggles to break the ‘junk food cycle’
With reference to the chart ‘The UK has higher levels of obesity than other European countries’, examine the data on prevalence of obesity in the UK in relation to other countries
Outline the steps academics argue are required to lower obesity rates in the UK
To what extent is the food and drink industry responsible for the levels of obesity in the UK?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published