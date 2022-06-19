This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Disease dilemmas

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Overweight England struggles to break the ‘junk food cycle’

With reference to the chart ‘The UK has higher levels of obesity than other European countries’, examine the data on prevalence of obesity in the UK in relation to other countries

Outline the steps academics argue are required to lower obesity rates in the UK

To what extent is the food and drink industry responsible for the levels of obesity in the UK?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun