Specification:

  • Economic growth, fiscal policy

Click to listen to the podcast and then answer the questions:

Jeremy Hunt’s sombre Autumn Statement

  • Briefly outline the economic growth forecasts for the UK economy

  • According to Chris Giles, what factors are making a huge dent in households’ incomes?

  • Explain why the fiscal tightening measures are ‘extremely uncomfortable’ for Conservative MPs

  • Tax allowances have been frozen. Explain how this raises the average rate of tax even though tax rates are broadly unchanged

  • Explain why Conservative MPs will be concerned about the impact of the budget on ‘the squeezed middle’

  • To what extent can the UK’s poor economic performance be attributed to international factors?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

