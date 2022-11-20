This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Economic growth, fiscal policy

Click to listen to the podcast and then answer the questions:

Jeremy Hunt’s sombre Autumn Statement

Briefly outline the economic growth forecasts for the UK economy

According to Chris Giles, what factors are making a huge dent in households’ incomes?

Explain why the fiscal tightening measures are ‘extremely uncomfortable’ for Conservative MPs

Tax allowances have been frozen. Explain how this raises the average rate of tax even though tax rates are broadly unchanged

Explain why Conservative MPs will be concerned about the impact of the budget on ‘the squeezed middle’

To what extent can the UK’s poor economic performance be attributed to international factors?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College