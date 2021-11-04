Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The Federal Reserve said it would begin scaling back its massive $120bn monthly bond-buying programme this month, the British government has approached Qatar with the intention of the Gulf state becoming a gas “supplier of last resort”, and Iran will resume stalled talks on November 29 with global powers aimed at reviving the country’s ailing nuclear deal. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why Argentina is having a hard time coming to an agreement with the IMF during debt negotiations.





Fed to start winding back $120bn-a-month stimulus programme - with Colby Smith

Iran talks over nuclear deal to restart on November

Argentina hardens stance against IMF as debt renegotiations bog down - with Michael Stott

