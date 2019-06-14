Dear readers,

When someone says “it gives me no satisfaction to say ‘I told you so’” you can be sure they are wringing every possible drop of smugness from their prescience. Lex is no different. A fortnight ago, as withdrawals from investment funds of Neil Woodford gained pace, we warned of a “doom loop” that could make the process irreversible.

Much of that prophecy has come true. Mr Woodford was forced to gate his main fund due to the difficulty of selling illiquid investments fast. He has reduced reporting of his positions to reduce scope for shorting. And some big institutional clients have pulled their money.

Schadenfreude aplenty. Some FT readers debated whether the prominent fund manager — pictured frowning and sticking his jaw out — resembles destructive cosmic entity Thanos. Lex cannot help feeling a little sorry for Mr Woodford, as well as for his investors. We prefer to see him as a funds superhero who lost his powers — and made some terrible decisions — rather than a purple meanie.

Mr Woodford has been a sporadic contact since 1998, when Lex first encountered him as a principled supporter of Andrew Millar. This whistleblower exposed the inflated claims of British Biotech, a drugs group, through leaks to the FT.

Rightly, Mr Woodford’s own business ethics — and those of fund platform Hargreaves Lansdown — are now under scrutiny. His Patient Capital Trust, which invests in early-stage biotech, reflected some of his old idealism. Unfortunately, we reckon its depressed share price better reflects its value now than the daily net asset value, which is much higher.

The Woodford imbroglio also prompted Lex to wave a red flag over Woodford investee company Burford. We are sceptical of any business where stated profits and operating cash outflows are rising steeply in tandem. The legal funder has a decent investment record. But its risks are ballooning as it grows.

Even the Woodford fuss could not drown out the drumbeat of climate change this week. The UK government committed to zero net carbon emissions by 2050. BP and Munich Re published gloomy reports on how far the world is currently falling short.

Lex reviewed carbon pricing, concluding it is “essentially zero”. Misleadingly, carbon taxes and trading schemes imply a cost of up to $140 per tonne. When, and if, a more reliable and transparent price emerges, it would mean climate change reduction was starting to work.

Flatulent cows contribute to the problem. This is one reason some consumers are switching to plant-based meat substitutes. Beyond Meat’s US IPO has been a big success, which we reckoned would inspire copycats. Sure enough, Tyson Foods unveiled its rival “Raised and Rooted” brand this week. We questioned whether the meat giant had any competitive advantage in the growing category.

Solid waste products generated by cattle are an ever-present metaphorical peril for financial columnists. It would sometimes be useful to possess the BS detector The Clash sang about in “Garageland”.

We reality-checked claims being made for three big takeover bids this week. Lex was unconvinced that US aerospace group United Technologies needed to diversify by buying Raytheon. We reckoned the premium KKR is offering for minorities in Axel Springer, a family-controlled German publisher, is less shiny than it first appears. But we were convinced Medidata, a US clinical trials IT group, represents good value for Dassault Systèmes of France.

Robots that help care for the elderly have bags of investment potential too. Populations are ageing across the developing world. The problem is acute in Japan, where immigration is politically controversial. Astro Boy making tea for Mrs Watanabe? Some day we believe it will come.

Have a pleasant weekend,

Jonathan Guthrie

Head of Lex

