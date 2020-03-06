The UK chancellor is poised to ease restrictions on pensions tax relief for the country’s highest earners as part of a package of measures to ease a workforce crisis affecting the National Health Service.

Currently, those earning more than £110,000 are at risk of having their annual tax-free pension savings allowance reduced from £40,000 to as little as £10,000. Thousands of doctors have faced six-figure tax bills as a result of their earnings, often after working overtime, pushing them into the zone of steep cuts to their pension tax breaks.

In next week's Budget, Rishi Sunak is expected to raise the point at which tapering of the annual allowance starts from £110,000 to £150,000, providing a significant tax boost to higher-earning workers who benefit from tax relief on what they pay into a pension.

However, doctors’ leaders and pension experts said the move was not a long-term solution to the crisis.

The measure comes as waiting times for cancer treatment and routine care for NHS patients are at their worst levels on record as thousands of senior hospital doctors turn down additional shifts out of fear of being landed with large pension tax bills.

Changes to the NHS pension scheme in England, to help senior doctors avoid annual allowance breaches by providing more flexibility over pension contribution levels, are also expected to be unveiled in the Budget.

“Lifting the threshold should, to a certain extent, alleviate the issue of consultants wanting to take extra shifts without getting penalised,” said a Whitehall official.

“But this is a very generous tax break and although we understand why the doctors are unhappy about this we can’t remove the threshold completely because these are very well-paid people we are talking about.”

The decision to increase the generosity of pension tax breaks for hundreds of thousands of top earners comes as the NHS is expected to come under greater strain from the coronavirus outbreak.

In the House of Lords on Wednesday, Lucy Neville-Rolfe, a Tory peer, described the pension problems facing the NHS as a “mini-crisis” with the situation even “more serious” given the potential impact of coronavirus on the health service’s resources.

The tapered annual allowance was introduced in 2016 to curb tax relief for high earners who benefit from most of the £35bn a year in annual tax incentives available to retirement savers.

The taper sees the annual allowance whittle down from £40,000 to a floor of £10,000 for those with threshold incomes of £110,000 and with “adjusted” annual incomes of £150,000 to £210,000.

However, complex rules around how the taper is calculated have led to NHS doctors doing extra shifts, or accepting promotions, being landed with substantial pension tax bills.

The British Medical Association, the UK’s biggest doctors’ union, said that simply raising the taper threshold to £150,000 would not solve the workforce problems caused by the pension tax.



“For a lot of people, raising the taper threshold will not give them the full reassurance they need to take on extra work,” said Vishal Sharma, head of the BMA’s pension committee.

“For some people who are earning well below £150,000 they can do more, to a level, but this does not eradicate the worry about unexpected tax bills. This is not the solution the NHS needs.”

Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, said she supported the BMA’s call for the annual allowance to be scrapped altogether for defined benefit style pension schemes, such as those provided to NHS workers.

“This government needs to take more radical action than tweaking the taper to solve the problems facing the NHS,” Lady Altmann said.