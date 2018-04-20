Japanese pharmaceutical group Takeda sweetened its offer for rival Shire by roughly £455m on Friday and shifted a significant portion of its proposal from stock to cash in a bid to win over the board of the Irish drugmaker.

Takeda said it had presented Shire with a new offer of £47 a share — valuing its rival at £42.8bn — which is above the £46.50 offer that Shire had previously rejected.

The new offer comprised £21 in cash and £26 in new Takeda stock, lifting the cash component of the bid to just over £19bn. The Japanese group’s earlier £46.50 offer — its third — included £17.75 in cash, or about £16bn.

“Takeda believes that the improved proposal represents a highly compelling opportunity for Shire shareholders, which reflects a further increase in value and a material increase in the cash component of the consideration mix,” the company said in a statement.

The Japanese group has steadily increased its offer since it made a £44-a-share proposal at the end of March. It later increased that bid to £45.50 and then to £46.50; each was rejected by Shire. The Irish drugmaker said the third proposal for £46.50 still undervalued the group.

Takeda’s decision to raise the cash component of its bid is likely to be aimed at appeasing investors who had been concerned about the proportion of equity in the proposal with which the company went public on Thursday.

One top 25 shareholder in Shire said UK investors were not “natural holders of Japanese paper” and suggested that the market had “discounted the actual realisable value” of the Japanese company’s £46.50 bid, given the large chunk of equity involved.

Despite rising up to 7 per cent on Thursday, when news of Takeda’s offer first broke, shares in Shire were down more than 2.8 per cent to £38.62 in afternoon trading on Friday. Shares in Takeda, meanwhile, closed 4.7 per cent lower in Tokyo.

Speaking after Thursday’s offer was disclosed, Paul Major, fund manager at BB Healthcare Trust, which has 5.7 per cent of its £280m fund invested in Shire, had said a key question was “what can Takeda practically do to raise the cash portion of the offer and also whether or not this formal offer flushes another bidder out; one that could potentially offer something that is more palatable to UK and US holders”.

Takeda has struck a cautious note throughout the process, saying in a statement on Thursday that it would remain “disciplined” with respect to the terms of another offer, and any firm offer would only be made with the backing of Shire’s board and after satisfactory due diligence.