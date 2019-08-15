When the peso plunged on Monday morning, sales at the Volkswagen dealership where Eduardo Olguin works in central Buenos Aires doubled as wealthy Argentines rushed out to buy new cars before prices were marked up.

Previous economic collapses have taught Argentines how to navigate a volatile currency, he said.

“We are used to this. The truth is [such a devaluation] doesn’t surprise us at all, while in another country it would be a complete catastrophe,” said the salesman, who expects prices at the dealership to rise by about 15 per cent by the end of the week.

The immediate trigger for the collapse in the value of the currency was President Mauricio Macri’s resounding defeat in this week’s primary elections, as voters punished him for last year’s currency crisis, which prompted a $56bn rescue loan from the IMF, a tough recession and roaring inflation.

In the wake of a 20 per cent fall in the peso, which that could fuel inflation further and make voters even worse off, investors now almost unanimously assume that Mr Macri will lose the presidential elections in October to his rival, Alberto Fernández, from the more populist Peronist party.

“It’s game over for Macri,” said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “There’s nothing he can do to bridge that gap in the next two months,” she added, referring to Mr Fernández’s 15-point lead in the primary elections.

While those with the luxury of having spare cash can take advantage of the peso’s volatility — either by buying cars and other goods relatively cheaply, or simply exchanging their pesos for dollars — for many Argentines there is no upside to currency volatility.

“We may be used to these blows, but we are never ready for them,” said Elsa Zamuido, who runs a bakery on a busy thoroughfare in central Buenos Aires. Flour prices are tied to international wheat prices and her suppliers have not fixed their new prices yet, she said. “Everyone is speculating,” she complained, adding that some suppliers have stopped deliveries altogether. “For now I have enough stock but when it runs out I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if tomorrow we’ll be able to pay,” she said, adding that Argentina as a country “never learns” from its mistakes.

Since the reformist Mr Macri, who has sought to eliminate Argentina’s fiscal deficit and strengthen its institutions, came to power in December 2015, there have been at least two other sharp falls in the peso. It plunged almost 30 per cent when he removed currency controls immediately after taking office. Last year, at the height of the emerging markets currency crisis, it dropped by 25 per cent on just one day.

These episodes have been challenging for international companies that operate in Argentina. “A 20 per cent devaluation in a single day is obviously painful,” said one foreign executive, whose business has most of its costs in dollars and almost all of its income in pesos.

Laudelino Martínez, who owns a shop that sells bombacho trousers and other traditional items, also voiced his fears. “My suppliers haven’t updated their prices yet, so I don’t know if I’ll be able to afford to replace what I sell,” he said.

The greater concern for businesses is that the current turmoil, which comes after a period of relative stability, could become more serious as investor concerns grow about a possible populist administration headed up by Mr Fernández.

Given Argentina’s chequered history, observers say it would be foolhardy to discard altogether the possibility of a bank run — such as happened during the infamous financial crash of 2001, which eventually forced the president to quit power halfway through his term. “It can be tiring to live in a country where you always have to keep one eye on how much the dollar is worth, at the ready to act to avoid losing money unnecessarily,” said Luis Guevara, who works in a second-hand bookshop and remembers the 2001 crisis all too well. “But bank runs are even worse. It would be tragic to see a repeat of 2001.”