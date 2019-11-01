Print this page

The US House of Representatives votes to begin a new public phase in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, Adam Neumann’s former chief of staff accuses WeWork and its co-founder of discriminating against women, Shares in Pinterest fall after the company reported third-quarter revenues below expectations and Altria writes down the value of its investment in Juul by $4.5bn. Plus, the FT’s David Crow explains why European banks have run out of options to protect profits.

