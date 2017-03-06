More capitulation than conquest, Standard Life’s virtually nil-premium proposal for taking over Aberdeen Asset Management tells shareholders all they need to know about the pressures facing the investment industry. While the deal’s full details are not yet known, only significant cost savings would give shareholders in both companies a reprieve from their respective underperformance versus peers over the past year.

Be under no illusion. Despite the bluster about the creation of a “world class” investment company (pro forma assets under management £660bn) this defensive deal is about stripping out costs as much as the likely scale achieved. Based on the undisturbed share prices, the offer of 0.757 Standard Life share for each Aberdeen share represents a wafer thin 2 per cent premium, lower than the implied premium recently paid by Amundi for Unicredit’s Pioneer asset management division.

Not that Aberdeen wouldn’t come away with prizes. Despite owning a third of the new company, and contributing roughly that in profits, it would receive half the board seats. Keith Skeoch, Standard Life chief executive, and Aberdeen’s Martin Gilbert will become joint CEOs of the new entity. Importantly, Aberdeen would also get access to Standard Life’s retail distribution network.

The timing of the announcement is also telling. Last month, Standard Life reported £4.3bn in net outflows from its flagship £48bn Global Absolute Return Strategies range of funds which have been at the heart of the company’s strategy over the past decade. Some analysts expect outflows from Gars to double over the next two years. Aberdeen, meanwhile, has been hit by a spate of withdrawals because of a combination of poor performance, emerging market weakness and a strengthening US dollar. Earnings per share in its latest financial year were the lowest since 2010, according to S&P Global Markets.

Competition from passive funds — as well as generally subdued returns thanks to accommodative central bank policy — means active management margins are slimming across the industry. At the same time, scrutiny of their fee structures is growing. A deal would allow the new entity to strip out overlapping expenses, close underperforming funds and compete for institutional money at lower margins.

Point-scoring negotiation would be counterproductive in this environment. The lack of premium need not mean Aberdeen is selling itself cheaply.

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com