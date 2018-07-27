Britain’s HS2 high-speed railway project has cost taxpayers £4.1bn even before construction has started, according to an analysis of the state-funded organisation’s accounts.

The fast-rising cost of the railway line, which will run from London to Birmingham in its £24bn first phase, and then to Leeds and Manchester, was revealed in its annual report, which was slipped out earlier this week.

It showed expenditure on HS2 Ltd, the company set up to build the train line, rose from £497m last year to £1,143m in the year to March. This took the total since 2009 to £2.5bn, according to the Financial Times’s analysis of the project’s accounts.

The cost of requisitioning land and property for the planned line is not included in the accounts, and is to be released separately by the Department for Transport. But answers to parliamentary questions have shown that this amounted to around £1.6bn so far, which together with the £2.5bn, takes the total to £4.1bn so far — almost half the cost of HS1, linking London to the Channel tunnel.

The 2017-18 figures included around £600m spent on consultants, including engineering advice. Staff costs accounted for £124m while there were also 15 relocation payments for staff moving from London to Birmingham, totalling £167,000.

Martin Blaiklock, an infrastructure consultant, said the £4bn represented around 8-10 per cent of estimated project costs, which he said was “somewhat high” for this stage of project planning, indicating that the final project cost would be “rather higher than expected”.

The figures exclude at least £6.6bn of contracts awarded to construction companies, which had included the collapsed contractor Carillion, ahead of work starting next year. Around 80 per cent of the land and property needed for London to Birmingham has also yet to be bought.

The costs come amid a wave of departures from the organisation, with a third of the board leaving in the past year, including the chairman David Higgins, finance director Steve Allen and non-executive director Lord Adonis, a leading driver of the project since its inception. Nearly a fifth of HS2’s staff left the organisation in 2017-18, a figure chief executive Mark Thurston has previously acknowledged was “far too high”.

The Treasury’s own Infrastructure Projects Agency has given HS2 an “amber/red” rating for each of the past six years — meaning there is a “high risk” of it not delivering value for money. A confidential report commissioned by the IPA and released in December 2016 also warned that costs were likely to end between 20 and 60 per cent over HS2’s £56bn budget and that it would be “classified as ‘failed’ by any internationally recognised definition”.

Mr Thurston, who joined last year as chief executive from CH2M, one of the organisation’s biggest contractors, has been attempting to rebuild the business following the exodus of senior staff. Sir Terry Morgan will take on the role of chairman, where he will be paid £200,000 a year for working around two and a half days a week. Mr Morgan will also continue as chairman of the new Crossrail underground line, which is due to open early next year.

Michael Bradley, from the Ministry of Defence’s defence equipment and support unit, has been appointed as chief financial officer, replacing Mr Allen, who was forced to quit after last year’s accounts revealed it had handed out £1.76m in pay-offs to staff who left the company, only £1m of which was authorised.

Overall HS2 increased the number of directly hired staff by 4 per cent last year to 1,350, according to the annual accounts.

An HS2 spokesman said: “HS2 Ltd continues to make progress and remains on track and within its funding envelope. With 6,000 people mobilised, including over 70 apprentices, and over 2,000 businesses around the country having supported the delivery of Europe’s largest infrastructure project, the UK is already feeling the benefit of HS2.”