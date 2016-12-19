Unusual among Christmas carols for not toeing the nativity line, “Good King Wenceslas” tells the fanciful tale of a Bohemian aristocrat bestowing a random act of largesse on a poor peasant he sees out in the snowy forest.

It’s based on one of many popular medieval myths about Wenceslaus I, the 10th-century Duke (not king) of Bohemia whose bolstering of regional Christianity saw him canonised immediately after his death in September 935.

The gory story of the House of Bohemia knocks the average family’s festive bickering into a cocked Santa hat. Wenceslaus’s mother was born a pagan and his father a Christian. After his dad died in battle, young Wenceslaus was raised a Christian by his paternal grandmother until his mum had the old woman killed. Dramatic accounts have her throttled by her veil as she knelt in prayer. So when the pious Wenceslaus turned 18, he exiled his mother and promoted his paternal faith until his brother stabbed him to death aged just 22. Legend has it that Wenceslaus was on his way to mass and as he slumped against the church his final words were: “Brother, may God forgive you.”

In Bohemia and England, a cult of veneration grew up around the murdered Duke, focusing on his acts of piety. In 1853, the Anglican priest John Mason Neale made him the subject of this poetic hymn for St Stephen’s Day (December 26) when people traditionally gave alms to the poor. Neale set to verse a legend about the pious Wenceslaus coming to the aid of a poor man on St Stephen’s Day.

Neale set his wintry lines to the tune of the 13th-century Nordic spring hymn, “Tempus adest floridum” (“The time is near for Flowering”), first published in the 1582 Finnish ecclesiastical song collection Piae Cantiones. Although it may have been played as a sprightly dance, when slowed it is the perfect, stomping accompaniment for carol singers trudging stoically through the dark.

The Life of a Song Good King Wenceslas Listen to an audio version of this article, with clips from the songs

The first verse is familiar to most, but the subsequent verses are where the song finds its miracle. Wenceslaus, having spied the poor man “gathering winter fuel”, commissions his page to assemble the flesh, wine and pine logs (and presumably carry them too) for the comfort of the poor fuel-gatherer. The page flags in the face of the “rude wind’s wild lament”. But when the Duke tells him to follow in his footprints, the servant finds “Heat was in the very sod/ Which the Saint had printed.” The carol ends with the gentle lesson that those who “bless the poor/ shall themselves find blessing.”

The Duke (posthumously declared a king and patron saint of the Czech state) has enjoyed a quirky journey through modern music.

Though given reverent treatment by crystal-voiced folksters Joan Baez (in 1966) and Judy Collins (2000), manly sentimentality by Bing Crosby (1949) and Tom Jones (1969), and full-on New Age medievalism in 2006 by Blackmore’s Night (the hurdy-gurdy-wielding side project of Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore), others have made merry with him.

The Beatles scattered batty snatches of the carol throughout their first fan club flexidisc, recorded after “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” in 1963. “Brightly show the boot last night,” larked Lennon nonsensically, “on the mossty cruel/ Henry Hall and David Lloyd/ Betty Grable too-oo-oo.”

Nebraskan knob-twiddlers Mannheim Steamroller decked it in tinselly synths in 1984, while REM humbugged a deadpan, a cappella version in 1989. The Horrible Histories team provided a comic corrective to the myth in 2010 and the brilliant Sufjan Stevens mixed his queasy, vocodered version into Prince’s “Alphabet Street” in 2012. The Klezmonauts gave it a giddy treatment on “Oy to the World” the same year. A Hero for the World, the “critically acclaimed international heroic rock & metal band” (in their own description), delivered a hilarious metal makeover in 2013.

The best recent recording is tucked away on Skydiggers’ 2013 EP Angels. The lo-fi Canadian band’s thoughtful, brass-backed harmonies really refresh the old song, falling like layers of snow: deep and crisp and even.

Photograph: Bentley Archive/Popperfoto/Getty Images