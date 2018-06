Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Weeks of chaos on the railways of northern England in June resulted in angry denunciations of rail bosses, showdowns in parliament and long odysseys for frazzled commuters. But in one small corner of the rail network, locals and tourists were enjoying a taste of 1970s nostalgia. Andrew Bounds reports on Britain's DIY railway from Windermere in Cumbria.