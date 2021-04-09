Amazon looked set to defeat a historic effort by workers to unionise an Alabama warehouse

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Amazon looked on course to defeat a historic effort by workers to unionise an Alabama warehouse, and companies and countries around the world are weighing the Biden administration’s global corporate tax plan. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains Goldman Sachs’ purchase of £75m of Deliveroo shares after the UK food delivery group’s disappointing initial public offering last month.





Amazon vote count shows Alabama unionisation effort trailing

https://www.ft.com/content/df3eeb04-d03e-4048-ab81-248c7a9fce4e





Goldman Sachs bought £75m of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price

https://www.ft.com/content/bf75f260-33d8-42ea-85c3-6482aa1fb2ff





A grand bargain: how the radical US corporate tax plan would work

https://www.ft.com/content/b358ebca-4097-4cd6-bc7f-8e9d8f069250

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.