Eurozone economic confidence surges to highest level since 2001

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Economic confidence in the eurozone has surged to its highest level since the early years of monetary union, as the bloc enjoys a surprisingly robust recovery in a year that has seen major European elections.

Germany led the European Commission’s official monthly measure which surveys confidence in sectors across the EU’s 28 member states, turning in the best performance in the eurozone. A month after Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats emerged from elections as the biggest party in parliament, the country’s economic confidence rose 2.1 points to reach a six-year high in October.

Confidence across the eurozone as a whole rose 0.9 points to 114.2 — its highest level since January 2001 and the 14th consecutive monthly rise. October’s uptick was driven by strength across the bloc’s major economic sectors, including industry, retail and construction.

The figures suggest the bloc’s recovery has further to run this year with growth already accelerating at its best annual rate since the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and unemployment at its lowest in nine years.

In a sign of Spain’s businesses resilience, the Catalonia crisis did not dent the country’s economic confidence measure which rose 0.3 points to a near two-year high. Official figures show Spain’s economy was broadly unaffected in the run-up to the Catalan referendum on October 1. The country’s quarterly GDP growth slipped to 0.8 per cent from 0.9 per cent in the three months to September.

“Political tensions continue to have little effect on economic sentiment this year,” said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING. “The surprisingly healthy economy trumps political risks in terms of sentiment for the moment.”

Outside the eurozone, the UK registered a healthy 1.5 point jump in its measure of economic confidence, while France was the only blot among the major economies, slipping 1.6 points in October to a three-month low.

Official GDP numbers for the eurozone’s third quarter will be released on Tuesday and are expected to show a slight slowdown in quarterly growth from a pace of 0.6 per cent to 0.5 per cent in the three months to September. But economists said the October sentiment figures would help the economy pick up momentum towards the end of the year.

“While we expect tomorrow’s GDP data to reveal that quarterly growth slowed in Q3, we suspect that growth will rebound to about 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter,” said Stephen Brown at Capital Economics.

“That would result in annual GDP growth of 2.2 per cent in 2017,” he added.

The eurozone’s industrial sector, which accounts for a quarter of the bloc’s GDP, is now in its rudest health since 2000, according to the European Commission, while the construction sector has bounced back from its pre-crisis levels.

The brightening outlook is likely to reinforce calls for the European Central Bank to ease up further on its stimulus measures after it announced a cutback in the pace of its asset purchases last week.