May strikes balance between courtship and candour, tolerance on trial in Indonesia and why the Doomsday Clock just moved

“Haven’t you ever noticed that sometimes opposites attract?” Britain’s prime minister — and English vicar’s daughter — Theresa May made the comment while en route to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. The upbeat talk demonstrates how Mrs May must make a carefully crafted attempt to confront the US president, with whom she disagrees on many fundamental issues, on the need to fight to sustain western values.

The two leaders will take a symbolic step towards a US-UK trade deal but Europe looms large over the talks. In prioritising a pact with the UK, the new US president is putting much larger trade talks with the EU launched in 2013 on ice, while Mrs May is seeking leverage for her own negotiations with the EU. Ahead of the meeting, the British prime minister suggested UK health services could be part of a US trade deal and that Mr Trump should “beware” of Russia’s Vladimir Putin. (FT, Guardian, Independent, WaPo)

In the news

‘Mucho sad’ The White House threatened to impose a 20 per cent tax on all imports from Mexico — and other countries with which the US runs a trade deficit — to finance a proposed border wall. The news comes after Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled a summit with Donald Trump. One US senator, Lindsey Graham, said it was: ‘Any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho sad.’ More broadly, corporate America is split over the Republican import tax plan, with the likes of GE and Boeing squaring off against Walmart and the billionaire Koch brothers. (FT)

Brussels rebuffs China penalties EU member states have rejected a plan to extend tariffs on Chinese solar panels, delivering a bloody nose to Brussels as it seeks to sharpen penalties against Beijing for dumping products on European markets. (FT)

Shrinking labour pool after Brexit Hospitality, agriculture, construction and manufacturing will have to compete with each other for a smaller pool of low-skilled migrants after Brexit when tighter border controls are imposed, according to a new report. (FT)

Elon Musk has Trump’s ear The tech billionaire criticised Trump the candidate and his eco-friendly businesses don’t exactly mesh with Republican policy, but he has the president’s ear and Wall Street is taking note. (NYT)

Toshiba breaks off chip business The Japanese company said it will split off its operation that makes memory chips for smartphones and computers, and will sell a stake in the new business. The Japanese company needs to raise funds after revealing a heavy one-off loss at its US nuclear power business. (BBC)

‘Window closing’ on Greek bailout deal France’s finance minister has warned that the “window of opportunity” for a deal on the next stages of Greece’s bailout programme is closing, as a ministerial meeting in Brussels failed to make headway in resolving a split between Athens and the International Monetary Fund. (FT)

It’s a big day for

US growth The latest snapshot of US GDP remains the big ticket item on investors’ agenda. The data are expected to show that economic growth slowed in the last three months of the year. (FT)

Food for thought

What the world hears from Donald Trump “The lights have been burning late as policymakers around the world deliberate on how to handle a president with so slight a grip on history or strategic realities,” writes the FT’s Philip Stephens. “From France to China, what unites these various friends and foes is a view that the US president will prove a force for dangerous instability. Yes, the crowds on the Washington Mall may have been on the small side but yes, Mr Trump, the world was listening.” (FT)

Indonesia: A nation’s tolerance on trial Religious and ethnic tensions are on the rise as Jakarta’s governor fights blasphemy charges during his bid for re-election. (FT)

30 seconds closer to the end of the world It is impossible to truly measure the risk, or timing, of a full-scale nuclear war or climate change-driven calamity, but the scientific community takes a moment every year to remind us exactly how much trouble we’re in, via the Doomsday Clock. For the first time since 2015, the fateful minute-hand moved a little nearer to midnight on this symbolic measure of the apocalypse. The reason? The White House’s new occupant. (Bloomberg)

Damaged but defiant in Mosul Isis has finally been pushed out of Mosul University after destroying many of its buildings and using others to produce weapons. The faculty and students have returned and are determined that the jihadi occupation will not destroy the respected centre of learning’s legacy. (Al Jazeera)

Sexism and the beautiful game The FT’s Siona Jenkins on her daughter the footballer and how after almost a century of being forgotten, women’s football is rising — but misogyny on the pitch persists. (FT)

Vanishing computers “Moore’s Law” that the number of components that can fit on to an integrated circuit will double every year has helped drive the improvement of computers. But for this to continue scientists would have to build computers from components smaller than an atom of hydrogen by 2050. (Guardian)

Video of the day

What to expect from the Trump-May talks Philip Stephens, the FT's chief political commentator, talks to Vanessa Kortekaas about UK prime minister Theresa May’s quest for a deal with the US. (FT)