A surprise election result in Argentina spooked markets, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is trying to pivot to India, and it looks like there’s a US regulatory crackdown looming for the sustainable investing world.

Argentina’s markets roil after shock primary election results

iPhone maker Foxconn’s cautious pivot to India shows limits of ‘China plus one’

UBS pays $1.4bn to settle US mortgage bond mis-selling case

SEC lawyers subpoena fund managers over ESG disclosures

