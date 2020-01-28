Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Airbus is on the brink of settling a bribery and corruption probe with regulators in the UK, France and the US, Boris Johnson feels increasing heat over Huawei’s role in the UK mobile phone network, and Donald Trump’s lawyers tried to shift the focus of his Senate impeachment trial away from revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton. Plus, global equity markets and oil prices fell sharply on Monday over concerns that the Coronavirus would slow China’s economic growth. The FT’s Tom Hancock reports from Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

