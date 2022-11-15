Amazon is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs, Google got hit with its biggest US privacy penalty, and Beijing has a plan for China’s troubled property sector.

Amazon prepares for mass job cuts in latest sign of Big Tech belt-tightening

Google hit with its biggest US privacy penalty in $391.mn settlement

Chinese property stocks soar on hopes of turning point for sector

