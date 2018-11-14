Lloyds Banking Group has apologised and paid compensation to a whistleblower whose internal report heavily criticised the bank’s handling of a fraud that destroyed scores of small business customers.

It is the second time Lloyds has settled with Sally Masterton, a former employee in the bank’s high-risk division, over her treatment by bank bosses.

Lloyds said that Ms Masterton had acted with “integrity and good faith” when in 2013 she wrote a report, known as the Project Lord Turnbull report*, which detailed how executives at HBOS had “concealed” a fraud at their branch in Reading before the bank’s takeover by Lloyds during the financial crisis.

The bank said it very much regretted the “distress and inconvenience caused to Ms Masterton following the publication of the Project Lord Turnbull report earlier this year, which named her as the author”.

Lloyds also confirmed that it had requested that Ms Masterton document her concerns in the report, reversing its previous position, which was that she acted entirely of her own volition.

Ms Masterton compiled the report after complaining about her treatment by Lloyds executives when she gave evidence to an investigation by Thames Valley Police into the scam. At the time, Lloyds claimed the fraud did not exist and was denying compensation to the victims.

Lloyds reacted by ensuring she took leave from her employment. She subsequently left the bank in 2014 without returning to her duties. The following year Ms Masterton settled a claim for unfair constructive dismissal on undisclosed terms.

The fraud case subsequently came to court, and six people were jailed in February last year for a total of 47 years for their part in the scam, which the judge said had “ripped apart” its victims. Lloyds only started compensating them last year, more than a decade after the fraud took place.

Ms Masterton’s report claimed that certain executives at HBOS had “concealed” a fraud at their branch in Reading before the bank’s takeover by Lloyds at the height of the financial crisis.

It cited emails in which certain executives discussed the “fraud” at Reading from as far back as February 2008, and revealed they did not wish to disclose it to shareholders. Shortly afterwards, in April 2008, it launched a £4bn rights issue.

The report also warned that Lloyds had received, and failed to act on, information about the fraud both from customers and from internal investigations that had found evidence of theft and money laundering. This occurred during the tenure of the current chief executive, António Horta-Osório, who took over at Lloyds in 2011.

After coming under pressure this summer over its treatment of Ms Masterton, Lloyds asked a non-executive director, Alan Dickinson, to reopen the case, leading to the apology and second financial settlement.

Ms Masterton said she was pleased that Lloyds “has recognised the distress and inconvenience this has caused me. I am greatly relieved that the bank has acknowledged that I acted with integrity and good faith in raising my concerns with them”.

Lloyds said it had supplied copies of the report to the Financial Conduct Authority and the police to assist with their inquiries.

Last year the bank commissioned Linda Dobbs, a retired High Court judge, to consider “whether these issues were investigated and appropriately reported to the authorities”.

The bank said that it and Ms Masterton considered this was the appropriate forum to decide these matters.

A trained accountant and insolvency practitioner, Ms Masterton worked at HBOS and Lloyds for 16 years before her departure. She now lives in Scotland where she runs a dog-walking business.

* The name of the internal report was not a reference to Andrew Turnbull, the former cabinet secretary