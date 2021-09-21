Foreign investors are snapping up US Treasuries; Coinbase backs down under SEC pressure

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/dd3aef66-5189-4b85-873a-e82c80be3c2d





Global financial markets are jittery about the possible default of indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande but the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains why it is unlikely to be another Lehman Brothers; foreign investors, especially from China and Japan, have become major buyers of US Treasuries and could prop up the market if the Fed withdraws; and Coinbase backed down from launching a new lending product after US regulators threatened to sue.





Wall Street stocks sell off as Evergrande crisis intensifies

https://www.ft.com/content/952923b7-f421-407e-b14a-ad2ff190a134





Foreign investors help prop up Treasury market as Fed considers retreat

https://www.ft.com/content/47551bfb-8ca3-4e73-b34b-0ad19905ae15





Shell agrees $9.5bn sale of Permian Basin oil business to ConocoPhillips

https://www.ft.com/content/33e48318-91ab-47e4-88f3-72986b0a85f6





Coinbase abandons lending product after SEC pushback

https://www.ft.com/content/bd09f8bf-e65b-4870-affe-55b5346af3e1





Rusal strikes deal to supply Budweiser with ultra low-carbon cans

https://www.ft.com/content/ff76ebe5-ca61-417c-b191-1a2c152a935e





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.