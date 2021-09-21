Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Foreign investors are snapping up US Treasuries; Coinbase backs down under SEC pressure
Global financial markets are jittery about the possible default of indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande but the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains why it is unlikely to be another Lehman Brothers; foreign investors, especially from China and Japan, have become major buyers of US Treasuries and could prop up the market if the Fed withdraws; and Coinbase backed down from launching a new lending product after US regulators threatened to sue.
Wall Street stocks sell off as Evergrande crisis intensifies
Foreign investors help prop up Treasury market as Fed considers retreat
Shell agrees $9.5bn sale of Permian Basin oil business to ConocoPhillips
Coinbase abandons lending product after SEC pushback
Rusal strikes deal to supply Budweiser with ultra low-carbon cans
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
