Rishi Sunak delivered a mini-Budget this week that slashed taxes and attempted to tackle the cost of living crisis and deal with inflation. But the UK chancellor was widely criticised for failing to help the poorest and was told that his measures did not go far enough. We delve into the Spring Statement, including what it means for businesses, the wider economy and workers.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles and special guests Frances O'Grady and Tony Danker.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Persis Love and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: LBC

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.