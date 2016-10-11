Putin calls off trip to Paris as Syria tensions grow

Diplomatic tensions between Russia and the west over Syria intensified yesterday when Vladimir Putin, Russian president, pulled out of a trip to Paris.

Mr Putin called off the trip after François Hollande, French president, strongly criticised Russia’s role in the bombing campaign in Syria.

Mr Hollande on Tuesday urged Mr Putin to make the trip to France, scheduled for next week, for “a tough meeting” over Syria. But he told the Russian leader he would not join him for the inauguration of the new Sainte-Trinité Russian Orthodox cathedral in the French capital. “We could not do a festive event, it’s not the climate,” a French diplomat said. But Mr Putin announced the visit would be rescheduled.

The row between Paris and Moscow has been brewing since the weekend, when Russia vetoed a French-led UN resolution to end bombings on Aleppo by the Syrian regime and allow humanitarian aid into the city. Last week, John Kerry, US secretary of state, called for Russia and the Syrian regime to face a war crimes investigation over attacks on civilians.

Diplomacy over Ukraine is continuing. Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, said preliminary preparations for a meeting under the so-called “Normandy Format” — where representatives from Moscow and Kiev meet colleagues from the German and French governments — were under way.

But addressing the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Mr Hollande said he had “a major disagreement over Syria” with Russia.

“The veto to the French resolution has prevented the end of the bombing and the proclamation of a ceasefire,” the president said. “The main victims are civilians … who are left to die in the bombings. That’s why I think dialogue is necessary with Russia, but it should be firm and blunt. Otherwise it’s a sham.”

Discussing whether to host Mr Putin, Mr Hollande on Monday told French TV: “[Syrian civilians] are people who are victims of war crimes”.

Russia has reacted to criticism of its role in Syria with a series of hostile moves. In the past two weeks it has cancelled three nuclear agreements with the US, again sent nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to the exclave of Kaliningrad for military drills, sent additional anti-aircraft missiles to Syria, dispatched additional warships to the Mediterranean and talked about plans to re-establish military bases from Vietnam to Cuba.

Russia has also demonstrated its determination to scale up its military presence in Syria by ratifying an agreement with Damascus to make its Hmeymim air base there permanent and confirming plans to expand its naval base at Tartus.

Some in Moscow are concerned that the escalating tensions will return the country to the degree of international isolation it experienced in November 2014, when Mr Putin was treated like a pariah at the G20 summit in Brisbane, prompting him to leave early.

The Russian president has been rebuilding relations with non-western counterparts, including his reconciliation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This weekend, Mr Putin is heading to India for the annual summit of the Brics countries.

The Russian veto is the second major setback for the French president in his attempts to punish Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. In 2013, he came close to sending fighter jets to Syria after reports the regime had used chemical weapons against civilians. But US President Barack Obama backtracked on his promise to join the air strikes after the UK parliament barred British premier David Cameron from intervening.