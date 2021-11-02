

Nylon stockings were brought to the world by DuPont. Empire building and empire disassembly is brought to Corporate America by the US tax code and by executive ambition.

The chemicals giant is writing the latest chapter in its complex history with plans to buy Rogers Corporation, a materials maker for electric vehicles and defence electronics, for $5bn in cash. At the same time, it will divest the historic polymers business whose legwear commands a substantial place in fashion history.

Consumers and employees might legitimately ask what real value is created by the endless mergers, splits and spin-offs masterminded by chief executives and bankers.

It all started six years ago when two American titans, Dow Chemical and DuPont de Nemours announced they would merge, swapping shares in a tax-free deal to form DowDuPont.

The company, valued at $130bn was merely a way station. The single company would divide into three, once again maximising tax benefits. This created Dow, DuPont and something called Corteva. The name of the latter was presumably dreamt up by a consultant paid with the tax savings.

The aim was to combine compatible businesses owned by the two original partners. This created three juggernauts active in agriculture, materials science and speciality chemical products.

The theory with such transactions is that tightly focused companies are easier for investors to understand and value. It is also a way for bosses to build empires. Industrial companies are constantly shuffling their assets as a result. In some cases, the constant flux only deepens investor incomprehension.

There have been some successful reshuffles, such as United Technologies. After years of expansion this was merged and sold off lucratively. General Electric, meanwhile, collapsed under its own weight.

The DowDuPont agglomeration might equally be seen as five separate listed companies. Just before the Dow/DuPont merger, DuPont spun off, tax free, to its shareholders, a business called Chemours. This has been busy dealing with billions in legacy liabilities related to the potential health effects of DuPont products. And earlier this year, DuPont spun off its foods business and merged it with International Flavors and Fragrances, all with no levies due to Uncle Sam.

As for the companies that have come directly from DowDuPont, the combined market capitalisation of these is essentially $130bn. That is exactly where they started in 2015.

