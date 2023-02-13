The earthquake in Turkey has worsened the plight of Syrian refugees who already face rising hostility, YouTube has rolled out a revenue sharing scheme to lure new content creators away from rival TikTok, and dark horse candidate Kazuo Ueda has upset expectations for the next Bank of Japan governor.

Mentioned in this podcast:

‘They hate us’: quake tests cohesion between Syrian refugees and Turkish hosts

YouTube Shorts takes on TikTok in battle for younger users

