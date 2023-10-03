Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Kristalina Georgieva backs reforms to the IMF that could eventually give more power to China, regulators are calling for more transparency for ESG rating agencies, and record numbers at this year’s Oktoberfest are a bright spot for the German economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Germans shrug off economic gloom at booming Oktoberfest

Brussels to unfreeze Hungary funds as it seeks help for Ukraine

IMF head backs reforms that could give China more voting power

