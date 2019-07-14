Print this page

How bad is the problem of stress and burnout in corporate life? Lilah Raptopoulos carried out a reader-driven investigation into the topic with James Fontanella-Khan, the FT's corporate deals editor. They reveal their findings in this podcast. Read the story at ft.com/mentalhealth

Contributors: Griselda Murray-Brown, Commissioning editor, Arts, Lilah Raptopoulos, US head of audience engagement, and James Fontanella-Khan, corporate deals editor. Producer: David Waters

