Israel-Hamas war overshadows Labour conference
Keir Starmer eschewed flashy policy vows at Labour’s annual conference, but did his promise of stability and certainty cut through? The FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher is joined by columnist Stephen Bush and deputy political editor Jim Pickard to reflect on the opposition party’s gathering in Liverpool, where events were overshadowed by the Hamas attack on Israel. The FT’s chief foreign affairs columnist, Gideon Rachman, joins with his analysis of how the Israel-Hamas conflict could unfold and its repercussions for the UK and the wider world.
