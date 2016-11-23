Bond bull market may have reached turning point, the man who could have stopped Isis, and how to protect your digital life

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US government bond market suffered a renewed sell-off as the dollar powered to a fresh 13-year high. Stronger economic data bolstered the case for an interest rate rise and reinforced the view that the multi-decade bond bull market has reached a turning point. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve meeting earlier this month showed that most Fed members saw the case for a rate rise strengthening.

Meanwhile, incoming president Donald Trump brought some diversity to his new administration, picking the first women (South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and major Republican donor Betsy DeVos) and the first African-American (former primaries rival Ben Carson) to join his incoming cabinet. Until these latest picks, Mr Trump had stuck with hardliners and loyalists for his incoming administration.

And supporters of Hillary Clinton are calling for a recount in three states. A widely-cited New York Magazine article said Mrs Clinton is being urged by a group of prominent computer scientists and election lawyers to call for a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — which were won by Mr Trump. The group believes they have found persuasive — but not conclusive — evidence that results in those states were manipulated or hacked. It comes as Mrs Clinton widened her lead in the popular vote by a spread not seen for a losing candidate since the disputed election of 1876. (FT, NYMag, NYT)

In the news

Brexit shock absorber UK chancellor Philip Hammond has pledged to prepare Britain’s economy for leaving the EU in the Autumn Statement by borrowing an extra £23bn over the next five years for new investment projects amid a sharp deterioration in public finances. Austerity will last until 2020-21. The FT’s Martin Wolf says Mr Hammond’s response is “sensible”. Here is a guide to the best of the FT’s coverage, including winners and losers. (FT)

China breaks patent record China-based inventors applied for a record-setting number of patents last year. The country accounted for more than a million submissions, according to an annual report by the World Intellectual Property Organization. It said the figure was “extraordinary”. (BBC)

Merkel kicks off election bid German leader Angela Merkel has set out on her bid for a fourth term as chancellor, saying the country had “never had it so good” and promising to stand for openness and free trade while resisting the kind of populism espoused by US president-elect Donald Trump. (FT)

Alzheimer’s drug failure An experimental Alzheimer’s medicine has flunked a large clinical trial, wiping more than $10bn off the market value of its developer Eli Lilly and dealing a significant blow to the hunt for a drug to delay the fatal disease. (FT)

Chinese buy British unicorn Ctrip International, the Chinese online travel service provider, has agreed to pay £1.4bn for Skyscanner, the Scottish airfare comparison website. The deal adds to the $191bn worth of Chinese overseas acquisitions that were announced during the first nine months of this year. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Ukraine and the EU Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko is in Brussels for his first meeting with EU leaders since the election of Donald Trump upended the future of US foreign policy in the region. (FT)

Food for thought

End of the embrace Cosy lending practices added to Italy’s banking crisis and threaten its recovery. Experts say the problems point to a failure of governance that requires a system-wide clean-up. Many fear that the legacy of the crisis here will cast a shadow over the region for the next generation. (FT)

Rupee clean-up won’t purify Indian politics Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ban on Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes was aimed at catching Indians with illicit black-market money. But the cash crunch is causing long queues in front of banks and is unlikely to cleanse India’s democracy without other substantive reforms to its opaque campaign finance system. (NAR, FT)

The man who could have stopped Isis Almost 10 years ago, an al-Qaeda emissary was sent to tell Abu Musab al-Zarqawi to tone down his terrorism. The journey, and its failure, gave birth to Isis. (ForeignPolicy)

Haters emboldened by Trump US hate incidents appear to be on the rise, with a surge just after the election, according to new research. Nearly one in 10 of the reported incidents invoked Donald Trump’s name or his policies, such as the wall along the border with Mexico. Almost 40 per cent of all incidents occurred in schools or universities. (FT)

World’s gloomiest millennials They face a future of paying to care for one of the world’s most rapidly growing elderly populations, a huge public debt burden and more. Young Japanese rank as the most pessimistic among the world’s biggest economies. (Bloomberg)

Protecting your digital life There are more reasons than ever to understand how to protect your personal information. An ‘attacker’ — anyone trying to access your data whom you have not given express permission to — can be a hacker, a corporation or even a government. Here are 7 basic steps that experts recommend. (NYT)

Video of the day

Autumn Statement — five takeaways Philip Hammond mapped out a post-Brexit path for the UK in his first Autumn Statement as chancellor. It focused heavily on infrastructure investment and the deteriorating finances of the UK. (FT)